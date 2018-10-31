Changes on Calpe House board

The Board of Calpe House Trust has announced the departure of Olga Zammitt from its ranks along with the arrival of new board member Jose Julio Pisharello.

Mrs Zammitt is a retired Gibraltarian teacher and former Mayor of Gibraltar, holding office from August 1, 2009 to July 31, 2010.

Mrs Zammitt was appointed Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in the 2011 Birthday Honours for services to the community in Gibraltar.

Well known for her charitable work and appetite for public service more generally, she joined the Board of Calpe House Trust (now Calpe House Limited) on 9 July 2014.

According to the Board, Mrs Zammitt played a pivotal role in making ‘new’ Calpe House at Norfolk Square a reality.

“Indeed, the timing of her departure from the Board reflects her drive and determination to oversee the opening of Calpe House in July this year,” Calpe House said in a statement.

“The Directors and Trustees of Calpe House Limited offer genuine thanks for her sterling service over the years, and wish her well in all that she undertakes in the future.”

It added that Mrs Zammitt’s departure will be softened, at least to some extent, by the arrival of a new and equally impressive Board member.

The Directors and Trustees of Calpe House Limited have confirmed the arrival of Mr Pisharello to the Board.

The Senior Partner at Ernst and Young (or EY) in Gibraltar, he has also previously been President of the Gibraltar Society of Accountants and, until very recently, Chairman of the Board of Governors of the University of Gibraltar.

Mr Pisharello is a Fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants, and a Member of the Institute of Financial Services (Chartered Institute of Bankers).

Mr Pisharello brings to the charity over a quarter of a century of accounting, audit and tax experience in Gibraltar, Calpe House said.

“The Calpe House Limited Directors and Trustees offer a warm welcome to Mr Pisharello, and very much look forward to working closely with him in pursuing the best interests of the charity for the people of Gibraltar.”

Photo By Gabriella Peralta

