Brexit discussion held in La Línea

A round table discussion will be held at the University in La Línea this evening to explore the impact of Brexit on the Campo area.

The event titled “Brexit: opportunities for all” will explore “positive solutions” that can be of benefit to residents on both sides of the frontier.

Gibraltarians Daniel Feetham, GSD MP and local lawyer, and Lionel Chipolina, Chairman of the Cross-Frontier Group, will take part in the discussion, as well as La Línea Mayor Juan Franco.

The event will be moderated by Spanish journalist Alberto Espinosa.

This event forms part of a series of discussions organised by the Universidad Internacional Menéndez Pelayo.

Advertisement

Tonight’s event will be held at the campus in Calle Clavel in La Línea at 7.30pm.

Advertisement