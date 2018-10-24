Breast Cancer Support Group donated £28,000 of equipment to GHA

Breast Cancer Support Gibraltar have recently presented £28,000 worth of equipment to the GHA.

The donation follows recent fundraising efforts from the charity that pooled together the funds.

The equipment was presented to the Minister for Health Neil Costa and GHA Surgeon Christina Macano.

The most expensive item was a Sentinel Probe worth £24,412 that will be used in St Bernard’s Hospital.

The probe machine helps doctors to identify the affected Lymph Nodes when diagnosing breast cancer.

The Lymph Scanner, also known as a Moisture Meter, worth £3335 was also donated.

The scanner will be situated in PCC Lymphedema Clinic. This machine identifies Oedema and moisture in the affected Lymph.

The third item donated was a TV Monitor costing £239 that will also be situated in the PCC Lymphedema Clinic.

The monitor visually helps patients understand how the Lymphatic system works.

Pics by Johnny Bugeja

