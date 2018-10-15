BabySTEPPs to mark International Baby Loss Awareness Day

BabySTEPPs is inviting members of the public to join their 10th annual ‘Wave of Light’ to commemorate International Baby Loss Awareness Day.

BabySTEPPs will be meeting between 5:30pm and 6:30pm at Unit 34 Wellington Front for a Remembrance Art session with Marie Fox from Artful Remedy, where people will be able to create personalised glass lanterns.

Glass, paints and other utensils will be provided on the day and people are welcome to bring along any keepsakes, teddies, candles or extra special items to personalise your lanterns.

At 6:30pm those at the Remembrance Art session will walk down to the Wooden Huts at Westview Park for the candlelit vigil.

The candlelit vigil will commence at 7pm tonight at Westview Park.

