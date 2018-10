Representatives from the Gibraltar Deposit Guarantee Scheme held a roadshow last week ending with an awareness stall outside the Piazza. They spoke to members of the public about this scheme that protects individuals’ and businesses’ money if a bank were to go out of business. There were also stalls held in Jyske Bank and Morrison’s Supermarket, where they handed out reusable tote bags and bamboo pens and spoke to passers-by about the scheme.

Pics by Johnny Bugeja

