Auschwitz survivor shares experiences with local students

The Ministry for Equality organised a presentation by Auschwitz survivor, Arek Hersh to students from Westside School, the Gibraltar College and Bayside School.

The event, which was held at Westside School, allowed students to hear first-hand testimony of Mr Hersh’s life during the Second World War.

Mr Hersh, who is now 90 years old, was just 11 when he was abducted by the Nazis when the Second World War broke out.

He was taken to different concentration camps, including Auschwitz, and managed to survive them all.

Advertisement

Mr Hersh wrote a book about his experiences of the Holocaust, “A Detail of History”, and talks about his experience in schools, universities and other organisations.

Mr Hersh was accompanied by Mike Levy who is a Holocaust Education Adviser.

Mr Levy also delivered a presentation for teachers for them to gain advice on how to teach the Holocaust in a sensitive and age-appropriate manner.

The Minister for Equality, Samantha Sacramento, said: “I am very pleased that Mr Hersh has once again been able to travel to Gibraltar and that he has shared his life story with local students.”

“Ensuring that young people can have access to a first-hand account of the Holocaust is the best way to teach them about the dangers of intolerance, racism and hatred.”

“I am also pleased that Mr. Levy has been able to work with local teachers from all sectors providing them with insights into the teaching of the Holocaust.”

The Minister for Education, Dr John Cortes, said: “Awareness of social and moral issues and of lessons that we must learn from history are an essential part of every young person’s education.”

“The horrors of the Holocaust and all its implications have to be understood in order to ensure that our young people reject and stand against everything it represents.”

“Mr Hersh’s contribution is vitally important in this process, and we are indeed fortunate that he has once again been able to visit us.”

Advertisement