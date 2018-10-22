All set for ‘Traffic Free Tuesday’

Tomorrow will mark Gibraltar’s second ‘Traffic Free Tuesday’, an initiative by the group Sustainable Gibraltar to encourage people to leave their cars at home for one day.

Last month was the first event with the group aiming to raise awareness of their campaign and in turn have more participants.

“There are definitely people out there who see the importance of it and want to make this work,” said Gianna Bosano from the group commenting on last month’s event.

The initiative is called ‘Traffic Free Tuesday’ but the group will only focus on one Tuesday a month as the group want to start small and build up from there.

The group are also quick to note that they are aware that circumstances vary and that “not everyone is able to be without a vehicle every day.”

