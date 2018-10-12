Airport fire and rescue service personnel attend Newcastle course

Crewmembers from the Airport Fire and Rescue Service (AFRS) attended an Instructors’ course on High Reach Extendable Turret operations and tactical procedures at the Newcastle International Airport Fire Training Academy.

The six personnel undertook a course that goes hand in hand with the availability of this equipment on the newly acquired Rosenbauer Panther Airfield Firefighting Vehicles and how they will be deployed and operated when they come on-line in the very near future.

“The new vehicles and firefighting tactics will catapult the AFRS into a totally new era of aircraft fire-fighting capability, fully in line with mainstream Airport Fire Services across the UK,” said an AFRS spokesman.

All the candidates successfully completed the three-day course which ran from September 26 to 28.

Advertisement

“The invaluable knowledge gained from this course will now be cascaded throughout the organisation to further develop the new working practices.”

Advertisement