Air cadets on parade

RAF Gibraltar’s Station Commander, Wing Commander John Kane, was welcomed to oversee proceedings at the No 2 Overseas Gibraltar Squadron Air Cadets Annual Formal Inspection.

The Officer Commanding and Deputy Officer Commanding of Norfolk and Suffolk Wing, Wing Commander David Miller and Squadron Leader Kevin Green respectively carried out the inspection.

The parade last week in RAF Gibraltar’s Western Hanger showcased the cadets’ discipline and commitment to the Air Training Corps, an organisation that aims to develop and engage with 12 to 20 year olds in the ethos, values and opportunities of the Royal Air Force.

The awarding of a cadet promotion at the parade, in conjunction with the scheduled awarding of educational certificates at a dinner last Saturday, indicates that Gibraltar has a thriving Air Cadet squadron; providing an exciting opportunity for existing and prospective cadets.

Wing Commander Kane thanked the cadets, parents and staff of No 2 Overseas Gibraltar Squadron for the cadets’ fantastic support throughout this year’s RAF 100 events, the Battle of Britain Sunset Ceremonies and their planned support for the forthcoming Remembrance Sunday parade.

