AG publishes first annual report as legal website goes live

The Office of Criminal Prosecutions and Litigation handled more than 700 cases over the course of 2017, according to data contained within the first report of the Attorney General, Michael Llamas.

The OCPL reviewed 736 dockets and fiats in 2017. That figure is up from 2016 when the office reviewed 719 dockets and fiats but both years represent a decline compared with 2015 when 821 such documents were overseen.

Mr Llamas set out the department’s workload in his first annual report, a document whose publication coincides with the launch of the Government Law Offices new website.

The new website aims to provide an insight into the work of the Government Law Offices, explaining their structure and the wide-ranging nature of the work handled by government lawyers, ranging from legislation and Brexit-related work to criminal cases.

In a single online location, it provides easy access to key documents of use to lawyers and academic researchers alike, as well as any member of the public interested in how the administration of justice in Gibraltar works.

“We want to give transparency to our work, to explain what we do and to provide useful documents, data and statistics,” Mr Llamas told the Chronicle.

