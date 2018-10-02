A bridge too low

Corral Road was closed for three hours yesterday after an articulated lorry got stuck under Smith Dorian Bridge. The roads above and below were closed to both vehicular and pedestrian traffic as the Gibraltar Government’s Technical Services department worked to assess how much damage had been sustained by the structure. A Royal Gibraltar Police spokesman subsequently confirmed that there were no concerns as to the main structure of the bridge.The spokesman added that the ancillary structure beneath the bridge would need to be accessed once the lorry was extricated from the bridge. The road was reopened at around 5pm.

Pic by Johnny Bugeja

