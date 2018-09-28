Zone 3 amnesty ends

Fines will be issued on cars parked in Zone 3 without a valid permit on display as the amnesty period comes to an end on October 1.

Residents in the south district can still apply for permits at the Car Parks Ltd offices, with proof of residency within the zone, a valid MOT certificate, the car’s logbook and proof of identity.

Zone 3 will also offer visitors part-time parking between certain timings.

After the specified timings, these parking bays revert to Zone 3 residential parking located in Rosia Road (along New Harbours), Rosia Road (along the Anchorage), Rosia Road (by Parson’s Lodge/ Nelson’s View), South Barrack Parade Rodger’s Road (by St. Joseph’s Church), South Barrack Close, South Barrack Road, and St. Bernard’s Road (by Mount Alvernia).

The Ministry said Zone 3 will be regularly monitored to see how it performs.

Advertisement

Advertisement