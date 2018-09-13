Youth pilot project ‘The Zone’ opens next week

Gibraltar Youth Service is setting up a ‘new and exciting’ pilot project at the Youth Centre in Line Wall Road called “The Zone”.

Initially “The Zone” will be open Tuesdays and Thursdays between 12.30pm – 4.30pm and Wednesdays from 12.30pm – 2.00pm.

Students from Bayside and Westside Schools and the College of Further Education will be welcome to come along for their lunch and check out the facilities.

The Zone aims to offer an alternative safe place for young people aged 15 + by providing individual support and assessments to enable them to develop their vocational skills and contribute positively in the community.

It is a safe space for young people to talk about issues which may be affecting them and explore solutions and coping strategies to enable them to move forward in life.

If you require further information on this project or general information about the Gibraltar Youth Service please contact Mark Zammit, Principal Youth Officer on mzammit@gibraltar.gov.gi or call 20078637.

