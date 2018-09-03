Wholly community-integrated project for Special Olympics

The Red & White Supplement – By the end of the year the government expects the new Special Olympics facilities at Europa Point to be completed.

The facilities, which will be run by the Gibraltar Special Olympics association will provide specialised inclusive sports facilities for Special Olympians as well as the general public. Developers have been tasked in providing facilities and amenities which will provide the government’s policy on “inclusion” whereby Special Olympians will be able to practise their sport alongside the wider community.

The new facilities will also provide the Special Olympics Association with opportunities to generate additional revenue and employment opportunities.

