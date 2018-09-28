Voice of Young People launches compact directory

The Minister for Youth, Steven Linares, launched the ‘Directory of Services for Young People’ on behalf of the Voice of Young People, a specialist project ran by Gibraltar Youth Service whose aim is to develop and improve services for the youth in the community.

The directory is a compact business card which opens out into an A3 paper and encompasses a spectrum of organisations which cater for the well-being of young people in their physical, mental, social and economic welfare.

“Firstly this is a valuable, informative resource which highlights the number of diverse services available to our youth in the community,” Mr Linares said.

“Secondly I am looking forward to meeting with the Voice of Young People to address the development and improvement of services for our youth.”

The event was attended by all organisations represented in the directory.

To obtain a directory please email caroline.dixon@gibraltar.gov.gi.

The Voice of Young People thanked their sponsors Kusuma Trust and Ezylet for backing the project.

For any general information about the Gibraltar Youth Service or future events please contact Mark Zammit, Principal Youth Officer mzammit@gibraltar.gov.gi or call 20078637.

