Victoria Stadium east side entrance collapses

The eastside entrance wall to the Victoria Stadium collapsed onto a parked vehicle within the Cepsa petrol station forecourt yesterday after a truck leaving the stadium clipped the wall.

The incident took place just after midday on Wednesday when, according to a witness, one of the trucks operating in the removal of equipment from inside the stadium hit the wall while turning in confined space by the east side emergency gate exit.

This caused the collapse of the wall onto a parked Spanish-registered vehicle.

Police attended the scene but there were no injuries, with only damage caused to the wall and the vehicle.

Advertisement

Advertisement