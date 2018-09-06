Valiant performance by Gibraltar hockey against Scotland – (Gibraltar 0-2 Scotland)

FIH Open Series – Hockey – 6th September 2018 – Gibraltar started on the backfoot against Scotland who scored in the first three minutes of the match through Cameron Golden.

Playing all red Gibraltar where playing a high flying Scottish side who had won their initial matches convincingly, beating Turkey 7-2 before then going to beat host Portugal 2-0.

Scotland started strong spreading the ball across the field as Gibraltar held their lines.

After the initial goal Gibraltar started to settle in well, keeping their calm and not allowing themselves to be panicked by Scotland.

Keeping well to their tasked Gibraltar slowed Scotland down and put in their own string of passes to set their own pace. With four minutes to go to the end of the first period Shane Rammage reached Scotlands D for the first time showing that Gibraltar was slowly gathering its own pace to push Scotland back.

Gibraltar did very well to keep the score at 1-0 to the end of the first period and into the second period. Some very good defending even at short corners was keeping Scotland out. Maintaining their composure it was Scotland who as favorites were now under pressure.

Gibraltar were lucky not to get caught out towards the latter part of the second period when Scotland had men unmarked behind the defence. The strike going on the wrong side of the goal.

Whilst very much pinned into their half Gibraltar defended well and slowed the pace when in possession allowing Scotland few opportunities.

A save by Gibraltar’s keeper (31) kept Gibraltar in the game with 2 minutes to go in the period. Gibraltar saw the first half end 1-0 for Scotland with a great first half effort put in by Gibraltar.

Good defending from a short corner in the early minutes of the second half saw Gibraltar once again impede Scotland from scoring. Gibraltar were playing a patient game at the back but were to concede as ball driven low across goal for Harwood to slide in.

Gibraltar had a chance to score as they saw the ball just grace over the bar minutes later.

They started to pull their own punches and started to play in Scotland’s half much more.

Scotland, who were the favorites, were 2-0 in front at the end of the third period but were not having the full control over the game that many had expected them to have. Gibraltar had battled for control and were slowly gaining ground and keeping their options open.

It was Scotland who seemed rushed, Gibraltar keeping their play tight especially at the back. A well defended short corner again saw the defence aiding the keeper as Gibraltar kept out the ball with ten minutes to go.

Gibraltar were rotating their players well, asking their experienced players for a couple extra power minutes before fresh legs were put in as Gibraltar put in a solid display. Scotland were frustrated across all sections as Gibraltar battled for the ball even though they found themselves unable to get out of their half throughout the better part of the fourth period.

Scotland had been forced to put their all into a match that pundits had placed Scotland as the very clear favorites to get a result. With just two minutes to go again Gibraltar defended well a short corner to Scotland’s dismay.

Gibraltar piled back for this last two minutes, snatching the ball they had their last chance to go forward but were unable to get any result from it. Their solid performance however, produced a result which should have left the Gibraltar players walking away with their heads held high. A 2-0 defeat against Scotland, although a defeat was a good result considering the differences between the two sides.

