The Gibraltar Bushido Ju-Jitsu Academy will be hosting the United Nations of Ju-Jitsu 2018 conference in Gibraltar at the end of this month.

The 26 United Nations Ju-Jitsu World Course and Competitions will take place between the 29-30 September. It will be coincide with the Bushido Ju-Jitsu Academy International Gibraltar’s 25th Anniversary which was first established in 1993 by Master Anthony Joaquin and the late Sensei Lionel Garcia… FULL STORY IN OUR PRINT AND E-EDITIONS

