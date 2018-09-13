Top DJs for MTV after party

Club MTV’s top DJs R3WIRE & VARSKI and Martin 2 Smoove will perform at an exclusive after-party at DUSK nightclub following MTV Presents Gibraltar Calling on both Friday 21st and Saturday 22nd September.

A number of A-list stars who will be performing at the festival are expected to attend as the club is located just below The Sunborn hotel.

MTV producers encourage festivalgoers to head to the official party to spot their favourite acts.

Warming up for R3WIRE & VARSKI and Martin 2 Smoove Club MTV will be local DJs Lazy Daiz and Redefine.

The official Club MTV after-party will kick off at 12 midnight on both festival days, Friday 21st and Saturday 22nd September.

