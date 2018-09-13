Thirty arrests on National Day

Thirty people were arrested over the course of National Day this year for offences related to drugs, violence and anti-social behaviour.

Two violent incidents on the evening of September 10 saw police respond in numbers to an incident in Ocean Village and another at the Monkey Rocks Festival at the Victoria Stadium.

The latter event was closed by mutual agreement of the organisers and police an hour before it was due to end, a Royal Gibraltar Police spokesman confirmed.

According to police statistics, of the 30 arrests 17 were for possession of drugs, one for breach of the peace, three for offensive conduct and nine for violence-related offences.

