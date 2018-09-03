The winning mentality of a passionate new commander

Red & White Supplement – Love him or loathe him, Julio Ribas, the Gibraltar FA’s latest head coach, is not a man you can call a “yes man”. His past record, which is fully logged in his own blog, recalls the many moments he has succeeded in football through his sheer will to do things his way. In every corner of everywhere you go, where someone knows him the same description comes back: “He is not a yes man.” Even his former bosses at Lincoln Red Imps were more than open in their description of him as “someone you could not influence away from his decisions”. Something which they said had helped them take the club forward when he had been their head coach… FULL STORY AND INTERVIEW WITH JULIO RIBAS IN OUR PRINT AND E-EDITIONS
