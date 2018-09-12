Team Calpe House, who last year cycled 2200Kms from Calpe House London to Gibraltar, presented a replica maillot signed by the cyclists and support team to the charity.

Chairman Albert Poggio and Director Deborah Huxley received the maillot from team members Gavin Cavaco, Peter Ignacio and Ian Howes.

On behalf of the team, Mr Cavaco wished to thank everyone who donated to the event and to family and friends for their support.

“I want to thank all the cyclists for making this journey in aid of Calpe House, their achievement has raised a remarkable contribution to The Calpe House appeal,” Mr Poggio said.

“I too wish to thank MH Bland’s and Gib Oil for sponsoring the team and particularly I would also like to thank the Chief Minister Fabian Picardo for agreeing to match the teams contribution pound for pound all in all a wonderful community achievement.”

The replica maillot has been signed by all the participants, framed and will hang in the new Calpe House in London.

