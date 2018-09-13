Student Nurses ‘Walk the Beat’

A group of 12 student nurses from the Gibraltar Health Authority are taking a break from their text books and are organising a 24 hour walking event around the track at the Victoria Stadium on September 29 to coincide with World Heart Day.

The event will start at 10.30am and end the following day.

Teams, individuals, families and friends are invited to register for this new event ‘Walk the Beat’ to help raise money for the Gibraltar Cardiac Association, a newly formed charity working towards the key to a healthy heart.

Registration forms can be collected from Gibraltar Crystal or Waterbabies nursery.

A registration desk will also be available at the Piazza on Saturday September 15.

For further information please email gibraltarcardiac@gmail.com.

