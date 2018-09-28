Soldier with ‘thirst for adventure’ retires after 25 years

Lieutenant Colonel David King, Commanding Officer of the Royal Gibraltar Regiment, was joined by Regulars and Reservists at Buffadero Training Camp to bid farewell to Warrant Officer Class 2 Sean Kenyon.

WO2 Kenyon retired after 25 years’ service with the Royal Gibraltar Regiment last Thursday.

Col King commented on WO2 Kenyon’s exemplary instructional techniques, whether for soldiers of the Regiment, or members of Armed Forces from other nations.

During his 25 years’ service, WO2 Kenyon has deployed to the UK, Germany, Gambia, Morocco and Kenya to name a few.

He was also praised for his efforts in the mentoring of soldiers, and his thirst for adventure.

WO2 Kenyon has always remained the consummate professional and will be sorely missed.

Lt Col King described WO2 Kenyon as a “shining example of dedication and professionalism that should be emulated”.

