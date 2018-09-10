Sir Joe Bossano, a Freeman of Gibraltar and ‘freedom fighter’ for the Rock

Sir Joe Bossano yesterday vowed to fight for Gibraltar’s right to self determination until his last breath.

He was speaking on stage at the Casemates rally as he received the Freedom of the City of Gibraltar for his lifetime’s service to this community.

In front of a sea of red and white, Mayor Kaiane Aldorino Lopez formally handed Sir Joe the public recognition conferred on him by Parliament earlier this year.

Describing himself as “a freedom fighter”, Sir Joe said Gibraltar’s struggle against “100 Goliaths in the UN” who would deny the Gibraltarians their right to decide their own future.

Advertisement

“I pledge myself to continue this fight for as long as there is breath in my body,” he said.

“You will have me there, on the frontline, until my dying day, and we will win this battle.”

Advertisement