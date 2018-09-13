Sensory fair initiative ‘a great success’, Govt says

The Gibraltar Fair’s move to become more inclusive and sensory friendly for persons with autism, photosensitive epilepsy, visual impairments and hearing impairments was warmly received by the general public, the Gibraltar Government said yesterday.

The Gibraltar Cultural Services had issued Easy Access Passes to people that had sensory impairments or that require assistance in securing a place on a ride.

The Government worked with the Self Determination Group for Gibraltar (SDGG) and GCS allowing for sensory adaptations at the Fair for over two hours from 6.30pm to 8.45pm, on a daily basis. During this time, all lights where switched off and sound was minimized, ensuring inclusion for those with autism or sensory difficulties.

The Minister for Equality, Samantha Sacramento, said: “Following the tremendous success of the sensory adaptations at the Gibraltar Fair last year, it made complete sense to once again introduce the adaptations this year. I am very pleased to say that a lot of families made great use of the sensory adaptations and attended the fair during the first hours, when the sound was minimized and period lights were switched off.”

Advertisement

“From the feedback received last year, we have learnt that families with autistic children had been able to enjoy the fair for the first time. Learning about this has been very gratifying and shows that the work that has gone into making the Gibraltar Fair more inclusive has been worth it.”

“I would like to sincerely thank Gibraltar Cultural Services, the Self Determination Gibraltar Group for implementing the changes this year and my team at the Department of Equality for introducing the scheme.”

She also added that the fair organisers will continue to work hard, in consultation with the Department of Equality, to improve the Fair experience for all in attendance, in the future.

Advertisement