SDGG thanks National Day volunteers

The SDGG has expressed its appreciation to the organisations and persons who work tirelessly and voluntarily in the lead up to National Day making the various events that surround it a possibility.

In a statement the Group said: “There are far too many people involved to mention by name but it would literally be impossible to host the many events we do without your loyal support and hard work.”

“Gibraltar is privileged to be able to count on such people and they are a testament to the generous nature of the Gibraltarian community,” it added.

