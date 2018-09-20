Sandie Gracia appointed Director of Nursing

Former Clinical Nurse Manager Sandie Gracia has been formally appointed the GHAs Director of Nursing after two years acting.

Ms Gracia has been acting on the role for two years since the departure of Edward Holmes in 2016.

The Minister for Health Neil Costa congratulated Ms Garcia alongside a group of clinical nurse managers.

“Sandie has been discharging that role for quite some time and as I recently found out has been in the GHA since 1987,” Mr Costa said.

“Sandie has devoted her life to health care. Nursing is the engine to any health care system. They are the ones who take care of you from the moment you come into the system and throughout your stay in the hospital. The nurses are with our patients throughout. They are the backbone of any healthcare system.”

The Director of Nursing Services is an integral part of the GHA’s clinical senior management structure, overseeing all nursing services across the GHA and the overall management of patient care services. The post also entails advising the GHA Board on all aspects of nursing and contributing to the strategic leadership of the GHA, such as implementing strategies and reforms to enhance the quality of patient care.

“I am privileged to be able to undertake this role, not just from my own personal perspective because I couldn’t be able to work without my team and healthcare colleagues,” Ms Gracia said.

“We are all working together for one common goal which is to achieve to the best possible care we can for our patients.”

The GHA’s Medical Director, Dr Daniel Cassaglia congratulated Ms Gracia.

“Ms Gracia has worked tirelessly for the benefit of all patients in an acting capacity,” Dr Cassaglia said.

“She has a thoughtful, caring and collaborative approach and always places patients at the centre of the service, across all areas of the GHA. I very much look forward to continuing our excellent working relationship for the betterment of both the organisation and the standard of healthcare delivered to the people of Gibraltar.”

