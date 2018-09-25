RGP report no foul play in Eurotowers death

The Royal Gibraltar Police have ruled out any foul play in the death of a young man who fell from an upper balcony at Eurotowers.

The RGP conducted extensive investigations into the death of a 25-year old local man including Scene of Crime, forensic medical examinations and a post mortem conducted by a UK Home Office approved forensic pathologist.

The family of the deceased has been informed of these developments.

The person in custody for suspicion of murder has now been released from arrest and is assisting with further inquiries.

Advertisement

The RGP thanks the public for their assistance during the course of the investigation but urges discretion and respect for the family’s privacy and grieving process.

Advertisement