RG Major’s work featured in British Army video

Major Timothy Cumming from the Royal Gibraltar Regiment who is currently serving in Afghanistan has seen his work featured in a video produced for the British Army.

The video shared on all the British Army’s online platforms shows Major Cumming at a meeting with the Deputy Minister of Strategy and Policy, Major General Masood Ahmad Azizi to get a weekly update.

“People tend to forget the security situation in Afghanistan is still not as great as it should be, but we’re working on making it that much better,” Major Cumming said in the video.

“Getting out to the Ministry is always a challenge and once we are here it is fantastic. We get to meet our principles and advise them on the police reform activities that we are focused on.”

Advertisement

“The most rewarding part of me coming out here is the relationship building up and seeing progress, and an effect down in Kabul itself. We are seeing police change the way they are operating and changing from a paramilitary force to a more civilianised force. That’s the key end state for the police.”

This is not Major Cummings first deployment in Afghanistan having serving six months in 2012 as part of Operation Herrick 17.

Last April Major Cumming began working as the Strategy and Policy Advisor into the Ministry of the Interior, Afghanistan, focusing on police reform.

Major Cumming also includes operational service in Iraq in 2008, and deployments to The Gambia and Nigeria.

In 2017 he was deployed to Santiago, Chile, to assist in the delivery of critical Pre-Deployment Training.

Advertisement