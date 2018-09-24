Record high intake for School of Health Studies courses

A record high new intake of twenty-two students has commenced educational programmes delivered by the Gibraltar Health Authority’s School of Health Studies.

There are three programmes being delivered, a Diploma in Higher Education Nursing and two degree programmes: BCs(Hons) Nursing (Adult) and BSc (Hons) Nursing (Mental Health).

Seven students, who are currently employed at the GHA and Elderly Residential Services, will undertake the Diploma in Higher Education Nursing programme.

This two-year long full-time course prepares students to receive an academic qualification and eligibility to register with the Nursing Registration Board (NRB) as Enrolled Nurses.

Advertisement

Those successfully completing this programme may be considered to undertake further educational opportunities to become a Registered Nurse.

There will be a further nine and six students undertaking the BSc (Hons) Nursing (Adult) and BSc (Hons) Nursing (Mental Health) degree programmes respectively.

This is the first time that the BSc (Hons) Nursing (Mental Health) programme is taught locally, meaning students will not have to go abroad to achieve this qualification.

The three-year long, full-time programmes require students to complete 2,300 hours of theoretical instruction and 2,300 hours of practice across various fields of nursing.

The practice component of the course takes place in a variety of care settings across the GHA, Elderly Residential Services and the Care Agency, where students will be supervised and receive mentorship by specially appointed clinicians.

The theoretical aspect is provided by SHS staff and expert clinicians and will take place at the University of Gibraltar.

Students successfully completing these programmes will receive an academic qualification and eligibility to register with the NRB as Registered Nurses.

Principal of the GHA’s School of Health Studies, Dr Ron Coram said: “I am delighted to see the commencement of these excellent education programmes for our staff, which will reinforce the skills of our employees. This training and education agenda is pivotal in maintaining the high standards necessary in the delivery of a modern public health service.”

“In addition, I am very excited to see that, for the first time, we will be introducing a Degree in Mental Health, which will be delivered locally.”

The Minister for Health, Care and Justice, Neil Costa, visited the new intake of students at the University of Gibraltar. He said: “I would like to wish our students the very best of luck in their studies. It was clear to see their enthusiasm and promise when I met the group.”

“This should be an exciting time for each one of them. The courses will no doubt be challenging, though prove to be a vital and meaningful stepping-stone in their careers in nursing.

“I can assure them that they are in the most excellent hands under the guidance of Professor Peate, his excellent staff at the SHS and our clinicians across the GHA, ERS and Care Agency, who will offer mentorship and convey their valuable knowledge and experience.

“I would like to sincerely thank Dr Ron Coram, Principal of the SHS, Head of the School, Professor Peate, his team and every member of staff who has, and will, contribute towards the professional development of our new cohort of students.”

“Their work is invaluable to the future of nursing and health services as a whole in Gibraltar, and I warmly welcome them to the GHA family.”

Advertisement