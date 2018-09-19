Pro-choice petition at Piazza today

Members from the “No More Shame” campaign will be at the Piazza today collecting signatures for a petition asking the Government of Gibraltar to decriminalise abortion.

The pro-choice campaign group is also calling on the Government to “provide safe, legal and accessible abortion services, within an appropriate legislative framework, determined by women’s healthcare needs and their right to bodily autonomy as advocated by the World Health Organisation and the United Nations”.

The petition reads as: “The No More Shame Campaign supports the individual’s rights to safe, legal and accessible abortion services which are predicated on numerous human rights, recognised and protected under international law.”

The campaign group will continue their petition at the Piazza on Thursday September 27, October 3, October 9, October 15 and October 22.

