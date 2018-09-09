Police launch witness appeal after young man dies

The Royal Gibraltar Police has launched an investigation after a 25-year old local male fell to his death from an upper balcony at Eurotowers.

The incident occurred at around 3am on Sunday morning [Sunday 9th September] and all lines of enquiry remain open.

Police are interested in speaking to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who resides in the area heard anything at the time of the incident, or just prior to or after the incident.

Officers are also keen to talk to anyone who may have been passing by the area either at the time of the incident or just prior to or after the incident.

“We appeal to members of the public who feel they may have information that might assist the investigation to contact Police through the control room on telephone 20072500,” police said.

