Plans for redevelopment of old casino site filed with Town Planner

A full planning application for the construction of a residential block at the site of the old casino on Europa Road has been filed with the Town Planner.

The development will have 122 flats and amenities such as a swimming pools, gym, resort deck and multi-storey car park.

According to the developer Fairhomes Ltd, who brought the Ocean Village Resort and other developments to the Rock, out of the 128 registration deposits received 118 of them have local surnames, with 85% of those who have visited the developer looking for a family home.

The 15 storey development will have 59 one bedroomed or studio apartments, 24 apartments with two bedrooms, 28 with three bedrooms, nine with four bedrooms and two apartments with five bedrooms. The mix is subject to change depending on the demand. This accommodation will be spread across nine storeys.

Advertisement

The leisure facilities will include a resort deck consisting of a landscaped deck with a leisure pool, lap pool, jacuzzis, toilets and changing facilities. A ‘secret garden’ on the fourth floor with extensive flowering plants, sun loungers, plunge pool and jacuzzis. The fully equiped gym will have a heated indoor pool, jacuzzi, cold plunge pool and a sauna.

FULL STORY IN OUR PRINT AND E-EDITIONS

Advertisement