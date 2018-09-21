Parasports gets a chance to talk at AGM

University student Benji Borastero continued in his plight to attract interest towards the creation of parasports environments in Gibraltar. The young wheelchair bound sportsman was this week invited to attend to the Annual General Meeting of GABBA. Following an initial meeting with GABBA President John Goncalvez where Benji was able to discuss some of his ideas to bring wheelchair basketball to Gibraltar, he was given a platform from which to speak to members of the association… FULL STORY IN OUR PRINT AND E-EDITIONS

Advertisement