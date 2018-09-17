Over 70 youngsters receive Duke of Edinburgh awards

Over 70 young people received their Duke of Edinburgh Bronze, Silver and Gold Awards at a ceremony held at the Convent.

The Secretary-General of the International Award Foundation, John May, praised Gibraltar as one of the most successful award schemes due to the high uptake on the Rock.

Mr May and the Regional Director of the Award’s European, Mediterranean and Arab States (EMAS) Region, Melissa Stoakes, travelled to take part in the local award ceremony for the first time.

FULL STORY IN TODAY’S PRINT AND E-EDITION

Advertisement

Advertisement