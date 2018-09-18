Advertisement

“No reason why women’s football cannot grow at the same rate as men,” says Olivero

With Adrian Parral announcing his departure to the US at the end of the month Lions Gibraltar FC ladies team will see a change in head coach this season. The transition is expected to be a smooth one with his “right hand man” and assistant for three years Janssen Olivero taking over the reins.
Janssen’s move to head coach was described by Adrian Parral as a “seamless transition,” in which he believed that the new head coach already had the “same philosophies” which had been there at the club during his time as head coach. – FULL STORY IN OUR PRINT AND E-EDITIONS

