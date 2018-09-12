New book explores Gibraltar’s links to Menorca and it people

A new book by a Catalan journalist charts the contribution of people from the island of Menorca to the development of Gibraltar after the Rock was captured by Anglo-Dutch forces in 1704.

In his book ‘Els ‘Minorkeens’ de Gibraltar’, Martí Crespo i Sala tells the story of how Menorcans were among those who travelled to Gibraltar to service the needs of the British garrison and foment trade.

Under the Treaty of Utrecht of 1713, both Gibraltar and Menorca were passed into the control of London and this led to intense military, commercial and social contact between Gibraltar and Menorca until the island finally returned to Spanish sovereignty in 1802.

Many Menorcans, particularly from the port city of Mahon [Maó in Catalan], moved to Gibraltar and contributed to the development of this community.

Advertisement

That contribution is explored in this book, which is based on research and in-depth analysis of local archives and the existing bibliography.

The book is written in Catalan and published by Publicacions de l’Abadia de Monsterrat.

Advertisement