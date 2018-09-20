Nautilus Project ban refuse bags on its Beach Clean Ups

In a bid to further reduce our plastic footprint, The Nautilus Project has moved away from using refuse bags for The Great Gibraltar Beach Cleans.

The bags used in the past were made from recycled plastic but were single use none the less.

“These small changes have a massive positive impact and after 35 beach cleans it was time to make this important change. Eroski Gibraltar has kindly supported this transition,” said a spokesperson from The Nautilus Project.

The 36th Great Gibraltar Beach Clean took place earlier this week at Western Beach with The Prince Alexander Cubs Pack and the buckets were put to good use for the first time, the group added.

“The Nautilus Project continue to be fully committed to protecting Gibraltar’s Coastline,” said the group.

