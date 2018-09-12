Murder suspect released on bail

A man arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a 25-year old local man has been released on police bail pending further inquiries, the Royal Gibraltar Police confirmed last night.

The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of Aaron Michael Buckley, who fell from an upper balcony at Eurotowers in the early hours of Sunday morning, has continued non-stop throughout the course of the weekend and today.

The 43-year old British national arrested in the early stages of the investigation was however been granted police bail yesterday afternoon.

The investigation is still ongoing and the RGP’s appeal for witnesses continues.

Advertisement

Police are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident, as well as those residing in the area of Eurotowers who may have seen/heard anything at the time of the incident or just prior to/or after the incident and anyone who may have been passing by the area of Eurotowers, either at the time of the incident or just prior to/or after the incident.

Any member of the public who feels they may have any information that might assist this investigation, to contact Police through the New Mole House switchboard on Tel No: 20072500.

Advertisement