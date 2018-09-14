MTV stars to attend Gib festival

The producers of MTV Presents Gibraltar Calling music festival have announced that some of their top TV personalities will be coming to Gibraltar to attend the music festival.

First up will be MTV’s lead presenter, Becca Dudley, who is famed for interviewing the world’s biggest music artists, celebrities and beyond – including Pharrell Williams, Cameron Diaz, Bebe Rexha and Stormzy.

Ms Dudley now fronts multiple shows for MTV including her own music show, MTV Live Stage, while also covering worldwide music events and festivals for MTV International – including the MTV EMA Backstage and Red Carpet shows in 2016 and 2017.

She will be presenting at MTV Presents Gibraltar Calling next week.

Becca also hosts shows on the iconic Apply Beats 1 Network.

She will be joined by two members of the popular MTV Award winning reality TV programme Geordie Shore, Nathan Henry and Abbie Holborn who have a combined social media audience of over 1.8 Million followers and they will be capturing the action live.

“Geordie Shore legend Nathan has had audiences ‘cry laughing’ since he joined the show in 2015 with his quick wit and dramatic outbursts,” organisers said.

“Party girl Abbie is a relatively new member to the Geordie Shore family, joining only last year, however it took her no time at all to make her mark.”

“The 21-year old was an immediate hit with the fans thanks to her warm personality and straight talking attitude.”

The two day music festival will be filmed and broadcast to an audience of millions on MTV’s international networks.

Last remaining tickets are available at http://www.gibraltarcalling.com

