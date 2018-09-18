MTV presents Gibraltar Calling 2017 highlights to be broadcast on GBC tonight

The highlights from MTV Presents Gibraltar Calling music festival will be played on GBC at 7:30pm tonight.

Thousands enjoyed last year’s music festival, and now the memories can be relived on tv tonight.

Artists such as Craig David, Ricky Martin, the Kaiser Chiefs, Clean Bandit, Bastille and many others having performed during the two-day event, GBC is airing a special show capturing some of the performances, plus interviews with some of the artists and a lot of the atmosphere too in advance of this year’s festival which takes place this week on Friday and Saturday.

VVIP tickets have completely sold out for this year’s two-day event at Victoria Stadium.

The Main Stage will feature Stormzy, Rita Ora, Rag’n’Bone Man, Chase and Status, Two Door Cinema Club and many more.

Whilst the classic stage will be celebrating 40 years of disco on Friday night with Sister Sledge, Eruption, George McCrae, Rose Royce followed by music from Suzi Quatro, Bad Manners, Sweet and Bob Geldof fronting his band The Boomtown Rats, on the Saturday.

The two-day 2018 event will be filmed and televised to MTV’s international network.

Pic by Johnny Bugeja

