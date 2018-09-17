Most voters believe UK Govt has handled Brexit badly, poll finds

Half the public believe Brexit will have a negative impact on the country, while an overwhelming majority are critical of the UK Government’s handling of the exit talks, according to polling.

Just a third of voters think they will be better off in five years as a result of Britain quitting the European Union, the ComRes survey for BBC Radio 5 Live found.

Some eight out of 10 voters, 79%, think the exit negotiations have been handled badly by the Government.

Prime Minister Theresa May has faced intense criticism from within Tory ranks about her Brexit blueprint and around 50 Brexiteers met to war-game ways to oust her last Tuesday evening.

Extracts released over the weekend of an interview that will air this evening revealed the PM is irked by the talk surrounding her future as leader.

She told BBC Panorama’s Inside No 10: Deal Or No Deal?: “I get a little bit irritated but this debate is not about my future, this debate is about the future of the people of the UK and the future of the United Kingdom.”

The interview was carried out at Chequers, the Prime Minister’s country retreat.

Photographs show Mrs May later sipping tea with husband Philip while watching an episode of ITV’s The Chase with her official red box of Government documents at her side.

As the six-month countdown to exit day approaches, the ComRes survey shows 41% of voters think quitting the bloc will have a positive impact compared to 50%.

Some 32% think their household will be better off in 2023 but 54% disagree

The EU faced criticism with 63% saying it had handled the talks badly.

ComRes interviewed 1,002 GB adults via telephone between September 6 and 9, 2018. Data was weighted to be demographically representative of all British adults aged 18+.