May reaffirms UK’s Brexit commitment to Gibraltar

Prime Minister Theresa May has reaffirmed the UK’s commitment to include Gibraltar in “all aspects” of the UK’s withdrawal negotiations and future arrangements with the EU, adding that the UK will not accept any veto on that.

Mrs May made the statement during Prime Minister’s question time in the House of Commons, during which she also sent her best wishes to the Gibraltarians ahead of National Day on Monday.

Mrs May was responding to a question from Conservative MP Bob Neill, the chairman of the all-party parliamentary group on Gibraltar and a staunch defender of the Rock and its people.

Mr Neill said many MPs in the Commons would be in Gibraltar next Monday to celebrate National Day.

“Will my right honourable friend confirm that it’s Her Majesty’s Government’s full resolve that Gibraltar and its people will be fully included in all aspects of the withdrawal negotiations and future arrangements and that no other party will have any veto on that?” he asked the Prime Minister.

Mrs May replied: “I’m very happy to give him that reassurance and that commitment on behalf of this government and can I say that I send best wishes to the people of Gibraltar for their celebrations on the 10th of September.”

The Prime Minister’s words were welcomed by the Gibraltar Government.

“I was delighted to hear our friend Bob Neill raise the questions and even more delighted to hear the Prime Minister’s reply,” said Chief Minister Fabian Picardo.

“Of course, I welcome both her reassurances and her best wishes for National Day.”

