Local poet to launch new book in London

By Joe Adamberry

Gabriel Moreno is no stranger to our thriving poetry scene and earlier this year launched his second CD album ‘Farewell Belief’ which he has toured extensively in the UK.

Mr Moreno is now poised to launch a bilingual poetry book in London next month. After two years of composing, editing and translating, Gabriel releases his third collection of poetry in the English language, “The Passer-by.” (El Transeunte).

The book is a bilingual edition translated into Spanish by the author with the help of three acclaimed Spanish poets and one international selling novelist.

Advertisement

Published by Ojo de la Cultura UK, the book is a new collection of poems which versifies the experience of urban life through snapshots of both the poet’s psyche and the lives of peculiar Londoners.

The author presents aspects of his identity and his experience through characters such as The Gasman, The Policewoman, The Spy or The Flower Lady who carry the projections of his own fears and desires.

The launch of this awaited collection which will feature readings in both Spanish and English by the author and guest poets of the London and Barcelona poetry scene and will also feature musical performances by The Quivering Poets, Adam Beattie and special guests from The London Alternative Folk scene. The book launch takes place on October 12 at the Karamel in north London.

Advertisement