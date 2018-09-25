La Linea prepares to mark 50 years since border closure

A series of events to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the border closure kicked off in La Línea yesterday morning.

Mayor Juan Franco and culture councillor Encarni Sánchez unveiled a banner that will hang outside the town’s Palacio de Congresos for all to see.

Sr Franco said the aim of commemorating the closure is not to “celebrate”, but rather to remember what happened 50 years ago and “to avoid repeating it, especially in a situation that lends uncertainty, such as what will happen as a result of Brexit”.

He added: “The objective is to raise awareness among residents about the impact that the closure had on La Línea de la Concepción, Gibraltar and the rest of the region.”

The anniversary of the border closure will be held on June 8, and the aim is to teach the younger generations about what happened and what their elders lived through.

The council is collecting testimonies and photographs or memorabilia from members of the public, and has launched a website as part of the project.