Kusuma hosts data protection workshop for charities

Local charities were invited to attend a data protection workshop hosted by Kusuma Trust Gibraltar and delivered by the Gibraltar Regulatory Authority and Isolas.

The focus of the workshop last Wednesday was the new General Data Protection Regulation which came into effect in May this year, which introduced a number of new data protection obligations for organisations and new rights for individuals.

Representatives from more than 30 local charities attended and were given practical, expert advice on how GDPR affects them and what measures need to be taken in order to ensure compliance with the legislation and avoid penalties or fines.

The workshop was followed by an informal networking lunch which enabled individuals to raise specific queries and concerns with the panel of experts.

Bradley Tosso, Head of Information Rights at the GRA, said: “We are grateful to Kusuma Trust for this initiative on behalf of the charity sector and the Commissioner’s office was delighted to be able to participate and provide guidance.”

“The event was very engaging and useful, both as an opportunity for local charities to learn about the new legislation, but also for us to hear about the issues that charities deal with regard to data protection here in Gibraltar.”

“Collaborating and working together to help ensure compliance and build trust is key.”

James Montado, Managing Associate at Isolas LLP, added: “Charities face many of the same GDPR challenges as other sectors.”

“We were happy to share some useful insight in relation to the impact of GDPR on the charities sector as well as some practical advice on how charities can achieve compliance.”

“As a firm, we take pride in having a long tradition of supporting charities and charitable causes and we were delighted to be able to support and assist the Kusuma Trust with their latest initiative.”

For any charities that would like to be kept informed of future Kusuma Trust initiatives, please email info@kusumatrust.gi. For further information about Kusuma Trust please visit our website: www.kusumatrust.gi

Kusuma Trust is currently accepting applications for its Professional Development Award, which supports individuals working in Gibraltar to undertake professional development courses where there is no funding available from the Government or their employer.

Recipients of the funding must be working in areas that directly benefit those living and working in Gibraltar. The closing date for applications is September 28.

