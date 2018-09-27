Jazz FM to broadcast live from the literary festival

Leading UK radio station Jazz FM is to broadcast live from Gibraltar as part of Literary Festival.

Jazz FM, billed as the world’s greatest jazz, blues and soul station, will broadcast live from Gibraltar from November 12 to 16 November coinciding with the 6th edition of the Gibraltar Gibunco Gibraltar Literary Festival.

Presenter Nigel Williams will host the weekday breakfast show from the Rock airing GMT 6.30am to 10am. Each day the show will highlight a tourist attraction or theme, mixed with local interviews and drawing on the buzz of the Literary Festival.

“I can’t wait to head back to Gibraltar and be a part of this wonderful festival,” Mr Williams said.

“The Rock holds a special place for me personally having visited regularly throughout my life, and actually my father was born in the military hospital there.”

A prize draw to win a trip to Gibraltar will be promoted over a six-week period on-air and online through the Jazz FM website, maximising the destination’s exposure to a listening weekly audience of 672,000.

UK listeners can reach the station through DAB Digital Radio, on Sky Channel 0202, online at Jazzfm.com and via free Apple, Android and Alexa apps.

