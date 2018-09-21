Highly competitive level of racing demonstrated

J80 Sotogrande

Race Weekend 1 – 2018/19 Season – 15th & 16th September 2018

The new season of the J80 sportsboat racing in Sotogrande started last weekend after the summer holidays and various boats in the fleet having taking part in the J80 Worlds at Les Sables d’Olonne on the Atlantic coast in France, the J80 Copa Espana in Bilbao and the Copa Del Rey in Majorca. The 1st and 2nd place boats in the 2017/18 season at Sotogrande, achieved 4th and 8th places in the J80 Worlds which demonstrates the highly competitive level of racing within the J80 Sotogrande Fleet. For the 2018/19 season the Sotogrande fleet comprises of 13 boats and this year the teams and the boats are expected to be the highest standard since the fleet was inaugurated… FULL STORY IN OUR PRINT AND E-EDITIONS

