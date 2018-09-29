Hassan Nahon pushes ahead with party plans

Independent MP Marlene Hassan Nahon is poised to create a new party to stand at the next general election.

Ms Hassan Nahon, who founded the Together Gibraltar movement just over a year ago, is to quiz the group’s members at a meeting on October 17 as to whether the civil society platform should evolve into a party.

If the members opt to keep Together Gibraltar as a grassroots project, she will push ahead to create a party separately.

Ms Hassan Nahon offered insight into her plans during an interview on GBC’s Viewpoint programme on Thursday night.

The Independent MP said she felt the time was right to present a new political project for Gibraltar, although she would not be drawn on candidates when quizzed by presenter Jonathan Scott.

She acknowledged she would “spearhead” the project, although she insisted it would have structures including leadership elections like any other party.

The timing for the move was not just the proximity of a general election, which is due in the next year, but also the recent history of the main Opposition party.

“I personally believe that right now the GSD is extremely fractured, they are at a loss in terms of ideology and their executive is split all ways, they don’t understand who they are or what they represent and I think it is as good a time as any to give people the opportunity of a clear, honest and integral proposition for politics in the future of Gibraltar,” she said.

“Yes I have candidates but I don’t believe that the time is now for candidature.”

“I want to propose a proper political programme, an executive body which will include many of the potential candidates who have already signalled an interest.”

“But I will hope that the executive will grow and the candidature list will grow and we will have [people] to choose from.”

“But for now it’s looking very positive and it is a very exciting time for me, for the sake of Gibraltar the way I see it.”

Asked what the new party would stand for, she replied: “Honesty, transparency, inclusivity and future-ready Gibraltar.”

In her letter to members of Together Gibraltar, Ms Hassan Nahon said there will be two options presented at the October 17 meeting.

The first option would see Together Gibraltar “…transition into a new political party, takeing the Movement’s core values with it, as well as its resources and team.”

If members choose option two, however, Together Gibraltar “…will remain a civil society movement, and any new political party which emerges will be a totally separate entity.”

Only members can vote at the meeting, although it is open to anyone to attend.

